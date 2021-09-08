Tecno Spark 8 Confirmed To Launch On September 13; Expected Price, Features In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Earlier this week, we reported that Tecno will announce the Tecno Spark 8 handset next week in India. Now, the brand has officially confirmed the launch date of the upcoming smartphone. To recall, the Tecno Spark 8 was originally launched last month in the international market.

Tecno Spark 8 Launching On September 13

The brand took its official social media handles to announce the launch date of the Tecno Spark 8. The launch has been set for September 13. There is no info regarding the launch event. So, the brand might not host any event for the upcoming smartphone, it will only be listed on the e-commerce site.

Tecno Spark 8 Features In India

The Indian variant of the Tecno Spark 8 is confirmed to get similar features as the international model. It means, the smartphone would be launched with 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a waterdrop notch to house the front-facing camera sensor. The device will be powered by the entry-level MediaTek Helio P22 processor that will be combined with 2GB RAM and 64GB storage option.

Moreover, the camera department will be handled by a dual-rear camera system that will house a 16MP primary camera and a secondary QVGA sensor. For selfies and videos, it will have an 8MP shooter at the front. On the software front, the Tecno Spark 8 will run Android 11 (Go edition) with HiOS 7.6 and pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support.

There will also be a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Lastly, the handset will support 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio jack, and microUSB port for connectivity.

Tecno Spark 8 Expected Price In India

As of now, there is no word regarding the Indian pricing of the Tecno Spark 8 smartphone. It is selling for NGN 50,000 (around Rs. 9,000) in Nigeria which makes us believe that the smartphone will be launched under Rs. 10,000 segment in the country. In this range, it will be up for competition with devices like the Realme C11, Infinix Smart Plus 4, and so on.

