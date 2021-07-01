ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon Tecno Spark Go 2021 Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 1,000 Prize

    By
    |

    After hosting a slew of quiz contests and offering gadgets such as smartphones as prizes, Amazon India is now hosting the Tecno Spark Go 2021 Quiz. This quiz contest is live on the e-commerce portal's app. As a result, all the questions asked in this quiz contest are based on the features and specs of the upcoming smartphone.

     

    Amazon Tecno Spark Go 2021 Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 1,000 Prize

    The Amazon Tecno Spark Go 2021 Quiz contest is now live on the Amazon app and users can participate in it from today until July 28, 2021. Notably, the Tecno Spark Go 2021 smartphone is all set to be launched today in the country and the quiz contest coincides with the same.

    Today, Amazon India will declare 200 winners and each of these winners will get Rs. 1,000 Amazon Pay Balance. The winner announcement will be made on August 30, 2021. Without further ado, here is the list of all the questions and answers that you need to know to participate in the Amazon Tecno Spark Go 2021 Quiz. As usual, you can find this quiz along with the rest under the Funzone section.

    Amazon Tecno Spark Go 2021 Quiz Answers

    Given that it is important to answer the questions correctly, we have listed the questions and correct answers so that you can try your luck at winning the prize in this quiz content. Check out the answers below and get a chance to win the prize of Rs. 1,000.

    Question 1: What is the screen size of Spark GO 2021?

    Answer: 6.52-inch

    Question 2: What is the battery capacity of Spark Go 2021?

    Answer: 5000mAh

    Question 3: What is the processor in Spark Go 2021?

    Answer: Mediatek A25

    Question 4: What is the camera setup on the Spark Go 2021?

    Answer: 13MP Dual Camera

    Question 5: Which display is used in Spark Go 2021?

     

    Answer: HD+

    It is very important to answer all questions in the quiz contest correctly to get a chance to win the prize. Also, the answers should be provided within five seconds as a workaround to enter the lucky draw. While many users may provide correct answers, only the ones who are picked from the lucky draw will be eligible to get the prize.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: amazon news smartphones
    Story first published: Thursday, July 1, 2021, 9:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 1, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X