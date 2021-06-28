Tecno Spark Go 2021 India Launch Set For July 2021; Entry-Level Smartphone To Rival Realme C Series? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Tecno has launched several budget smartphones this year in India with the Spark 7T being the most recent. The brand is now ready to launch another Spark series smartphone for budget-conscious Indian consumers. The upcoming offering by the Transsion Holdings-backed brand is the Spark Go 2021. The device will be hitting the Indian shelves later this month. Its online availability has also been confirmed ahead of the official launch. What all this latest Tecno budget offering brings to the table and why you should wait for it? Take a look:

Tecno Spark Go 2021 India Launch, Availability Confirmed

The Tecno Spark Go 2021 is debuting as the successor to the last year's Spark Go on July 21 in India. The launch date as well as its online availability has been revealed by Amazon. The e-commerce website has created a dedicated microsite that reveals the key details of the upcoming budget Tecno offering.

A New Entry-Level Smartphone?

The Tecno Go 2021's Amazon listing hasn't dropped any clues on the pricing. But going by the design as well as the spec-sheet, it is confirmed to be an entry-level smartphone. Starting things off with the design, the Amazon microsite reveals a gradient rear panel with textured patterns. The back panel will have dual cameras inside a vertical module on the upper left.

The fingerprint scanner is also mounted on the back. The Amazon listing further hints at three different color options including black, blue, and dual-tone (bluish-orange) shades. The Tecno Spark Go 2021's product page also confirms a waterdrop notch display with thick noticeable bezels all around.

While the Amazon listing doesn't mention all the specifications, it highlights some of the major ones. The Tecno Spark Go 2021 will have a standard HD+ panel measuring 6.52-inches. The dual-camera setup here will comprise a 13MP primary sensor.

The device will have an 8MP selfie camera along with an LED flash. The processor details are not revealed, but it would be a low-end MediaTek or Snapdragon SoC. Other confirmed features include a standard 4G network support and a 5,000 mAh battery.

The listing doesn't mention any fast charging support. But considering it's an entry-level smartphone, we will likely see regular 10W charging speeds. The aforementioned spec-sheet is a clear indication that Tecno's next launch in India would be targeting the affordable segment once again.

Our guess would a sub Rs. 10,000 price tag for the Spark Go 2021. That's solely looking at the spec sheet. We will suggest you wait for the company's confirmation on the pricing.

Nevertheless, if this device launches under Rs. 10,000, it will be going up against the Realme C series and a few Narzo models. Other Chinese brands such as Xiaomi, Oppo, also have several models to offer in this segment.

The Spark Go 2021 would need one powerful feature to get an edge against its rivals. It would be interesting to see if it would be the processor or some other aspect.

Best Mobiles in India