Want To Win Rs. 25,000? Here Are Amazon Quiz Answers For June 30, 2021
Amazon, the online retailer is known for the numerous discounts and offers that it offers for its users. Apart from the discounts and offers, the online retailer also hosts quiz contests, and spin and win contests for its users, thereby letting them win attractive gadgets for cash prize in the form of Amazon Pay Balance.
As usual, Amazon India has hosted the daily quiz contest today as well. Going by the same, you can answer questions between 12 AM and 11:59 PM and win Rs. 25,000 Amazon Pay Balance.
To win the contest and get the prize money, you need to provide correct answers to the set of questions asked by Amazon India. There will be five questions and you should provide correct answers to enter the lucky draw. Once you are selected out of the lucky draw then you will be able to win the prize for the respective quiz.
Amazon Quiz Answers For June 30, 2021
Having said that you answer all the questions correctly to be able to enter the lucky draw for today's quiz and emerge as the winner, here we list the answers for the questions. Do check out these questions and answers before taking part in the Funzone quiz today.
Question 1: Parul Debi Das, who recently passed away, was the first female IAS officer from which state?
Answer: Assam
Question 2: Litani river and Qaraoun lake, which is in news due to heavy pollution, is located in which country?
Answer: Lebanon
Question 3: Which country recently became the first country in the world to allow driverless cars on roads?
Answer: UK
Question 4: What colour is the centre scoring zone of the target in this sport?
Answer: Gold
Question 5: What type of accident happened at this place in Ukraine in 1986?
Answer: Nuclear
For those who are unaware, this quiz is only for the users of the mobile app. You cannot take part in the Funzone quiz on the desktop. So, download the Amazon app to take part in the daily quiz. Once you create an account on the retailer app, you can participate in the Funzone quiz. Keep in mind that providing correct answers will not make you eligible to win the prize as there is a lucky draw following it.
