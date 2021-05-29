Want To Win Rs. 25,000? Here Are Amazon Quiz Answers For May 29, 2021 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon, the online retailer is known for the numerous discounts and offers that it offers for its users. Apart from the discounts and offers, the online retailer also hosts quiz contests, and spin and win contests for its users, thereby letting them win attractive gadgets for cash prize in the form of Amazon Pay Balance.

As usual, Amazon India has hosted the daily quiz contest today as well. Going by the same, you can answer questions between 12 AM and 11:59 PM and win Rs. 25000 Amazon Pay Balance.

To win the contest and get the prize money, you need to provide correct answers to the set of questions asked by Amazon India. There will be five questions and you should provide correct answers to enter the lucky draw. Once you are selected out of the lucky draw then you will be able to win the prize for the respective quiz.

Amazon Quiz Answers For May 29, 2021

Having said that you answer all the questions correctly to be able to enter the lucky draw for today's quiz and emerge as the winner, here we list the answers for the questions. Do check out these questions and answers before taking part in the Funzone quiz today.

Question 1: National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal Is Managed By Which Of These Indian Ministries?

Answer: Ministry Of Home Affairs

Question 2: On International Womens Day 2021, Which Statue Was Surrounded By Shards Of Broken Glass To Represent The Smashing Of The Glass Ceiling?

Answer: Fearless Girl, Wall Street

Question 3: In April 2021, Who Became The Number One ODI Batsman In ICC ODI Rankings?

Answer: Babar Azam

Question 4: This Is The Baby Of Which Animal?

Answer: Ostrich

Question 5: This Object Was Invented By Which English Philosopher In 1250?

Answer: Roger Bacon

Do keep in mind that this quiz is only for the users of the mobile app. You cannot take part in the Funzone quiz on the desktop. So, download the Amazon app to take part in the daily quiz. Once you create an account on the retailer app, you can participate in the Funzone quiz.

