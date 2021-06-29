Just In
Amazon Funzone Daily Quiz Answers For June 29, 2021
Amazon is back with another quiz contest for its users. This daily quiz provides attractive prizes in the form of gadgets or Amazon Pay Balance cash credited to the users' accounts. Notably, today, June 29, 2021, the daily quiz will offer Rs. 20,000 prize for two fortunate users.
The Amazon quiz today can be found under the Funzone section of the mobile app. As usual, this is an app-based quiz contest and you cannot find it from the website of the e-commerce portal.
Today's Amazon quiz is live from 12 AM to 11:59 PM under the daily quiz banner. You just have to open the Amazon app and search for the Funzone section to enter the quiz. Start answering the five questions correctly to be eligible to enter the lucky draw wherein you can get a chance to win the prize. Notably, two winners will be selected to win Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance each.
Amazon Daily Quiz Answers For June 29, 2021
As you need to provide correct answers to all questions asked in the daily quiz to be eligible to win the prize, here we have listed both the questions and answers for you to try your luck.
Question 1: Chandro Tomar from Uttar Pradesh, who passed away recently, was popularly known by which of these monikers?
Answer: Dadi
Question 2: Recently found to be stranded in the Pacific Ocean, what is Patania II?
Answer: Mining Robot
Question 3: Which of these states has launched the 'Parvat Dhara Yojna' to rejuvenate water sources?
Answer: Himachal Pradesh
Question 4: term, possibly first used in mid-15th century Scandinavia and later made popular in Florence, is used to describe this meal?
Answer: Steak
Question 5: many complete voyages had this ship made when it hit an iceberg and sank in 1912?
Answer: Zero
Do keep in mind that the quiz requires you to provide correct answers to be eligible to enter the lucky draw. However, many participants might answer all questions correctly and only those who are picked up in the lucky draw will be declared winners. The two winners will receive their prize by July 30, 2021.
