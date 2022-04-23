Amazon Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Quiz Answers: Win Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G smartphone in the country. The smartphone was launched in India in January. It is available via the online retailer Amazon besides other channels and features a Snapdragon 888 5G processor, a 120Hz true 10-bit AMOLED display, 120W HyperCharge support and more.

Amazon Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Quiz Details

The Amazon Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Quiz contest is live from April 18, 2022 and will go on until May 18, 2022. The winners of the quiz will be announced on June 6, 2022. As it is a device-centric quiz, the contest will ask questions that are related to the smartphone. There will be five questions and each question should be answered correctly in just five seconds to be eligible to enter the lucky draw and increase the winning chances.

Notably, Amazon India will select three winners and each of them will receive the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G smartphone as the prize.

Amazon Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Quiz Answers

Check out the answers to these questions asked in the Amazon Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Quiz contest to be able to win the prize.

Question 1: How many Truly Global 5G bands does the all-new Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G support?

Answer: 13 5G Bands

Question 2: What all segment-first features does the all-new Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G sport?

Answer: All of these

Question 3: Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G is the first device in the segment to sport a True 10-bit display. Which of these is correct for a 'True' 10-bit display?

Answer: All of these

Question 4: Which of these smartphones comes with India's fastest charging technology?

Answer: Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

Question 5: You can fully charge your Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G in ____.

Answer: 17 mins

These are the answers to the Amazon Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Quiz contest.

How To Play Amazon Quiz

The Amazon Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Quiz contest is available under the Funzone section of the Amazon mobile app. It is one of the simplest and easiest quiz contests available on the platform. Open the Amazon app and check out the Funzone section by either scrolling down on the homepage and searching for the Funzone section on the search bar of the app.

Once you enter the Funzone section, you will find the Amazon Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Quiz under the 'Games from top brands' section. Here, you can tap on the banner of the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Quiz banner. That's it! You can take a look at the terms and conditions and participate in the quiz contest.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Specifications

The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G is confirmed to flaunt a 120Hz True 10-bit AMOLED display and get the power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset. Besides this, the other details of the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone are yet to be revealed. However, the detailed aspects are known as the smartphone is already official globally. Going by the same, the smartphone runs Android 11 topped with MIUI 12.5, gets the power from a 5000mAh battery with 120W HyperCharge fast charging support and more.

