Amazon Xiaomi 12 Pro Quiz Answers: Win Free 5G Smartphone

Xiaomi just announced that it will take the wraps off the latest flagship smartphone - the Xiaomi 12 Pro in India on April 27. This new device makes use of the most advanced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC that powers most of the other Android flagship smartphones out there. Teasing the arrival of the device in India, Amazon has hosted the Xiaomi 12 Pro quiz answers.

Amazon Xiaomi 12 Pro Quiz Answers

The Amazon Xiaomi 12 Pro Quiz contest is live from April 12, 2022 and will go on until May 12, 2022. The winners of the quiz will be announced after the quiz contest and the prizes will be distributed by June 30, 2022.

As it is a device-centric quiz, the contest will ask questions that are related to the smartphone. There will be five questions and each question should be answered correctly in just five seconds to be eligible to enter the lucky draw and increase the winning chances.

Question 1: What Is The Segment's Only Triple Primary Camera Setup On Xiaomi 12 Pro - The Showstopper?

Answer: 50 MP wide + 50 MP UW + 50 MP Telephoto

Question 2: Which Of These Amazing Camera Features Do You Get With Xiaomi 12 Pro - The Showstopper?

Answer: All of the above

Question 3: eWhat Makes Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G - #TheShowstopper?

Answer: All of the above

Question 4: What Features Make Xiaomi 12 Pro - The Showstopper A Delight For Multimedia Consumption?

Answer: All of the above

Question 5: Which Of These Devices Comes With 120W Hypercharge Technology With Intelligent Surge Protection Chip ?

Answer: Xiaomi 12 Pro 5

Notably, Amazon India will select two winners and each of them will receive the Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone as a prize.

How To Play Amazon Xiaomi 12 Pro Quiz

The Amazon Xiaomi 12 Pro Quiz contest is available under the Funzone section of the Amazon mobile app. It is one of the simplest and easiest quiz contests available on the platform. Open the Amazon app and check out the Funzone section by either scrolling down on the homepage and searching for the Funzone section on the search bar of the app.

Once you enter the Funzone section, you will find the Amazon Xiaomi 12 Pro quiz under the 'Games from top brands' section. Here, you can tap on the banner of the Xiaomi 12 Pro Quiz banner. That's it! You can take a look at the terms and conditions and participate in the quiz contest.

