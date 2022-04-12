Xiaomi 12 Pro India Launch Date Announced: What To Expect? News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi is all set to launch its latest flagship smartphone -- the Xiaomi 12 Pro in India on April 27th, where, the company will launch its most advanced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC powered smartphone. As of now, it is unclear if the company will launch only the Xiaomi 12 Pro or the entire Xiaomi 12 portfolio.

Another Affordable Flagship Incoming?

Smartphones brands like OnePlus and Realme launched their latest flagship smartphones -- OnePlus 10 Pro and the Realme GT 2 Pro in India. The upcoming Xiaomi 12 Pro is likely to compete against the latest flagship from Moto, OnePlus, and Realme. In terms of pricing, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is expected to cost around Rs. 60,000.

Coming to the specs sheet, the Xiaomi 12 Pro will feature a large 6.73-inch AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The phone is likely to ship with Android 12 with custom MIUI 13 skin on top.

The smartphone has a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP wide-angle, 50MP ultra-wide angle, and a 50MP telephoto lens. On the front, the device will have a 32MP selfie camera. The main cameras on the Xiaomi 12 Pro are capable of recording 8K videos at 24fps and 4K videos with up to 60fps.

A 4600 mAh battery will fuel the Xiaomi 12 Pro with support for fast charging via the USB Type-C port. Just like some of the recently launched Xiaomi smartphones, the Xiaomi 12 Pro will support 120W fast wired charging along with 50W fast wireless charging and reverse wireless charging support.

Some other prominent features of the Xiaomi 12 Pro are the Harmon Kardon branded stereo speaker setup, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, 10bit AMOLED display, and support for Wi-Fi 6E wireless networking. Considering the specs, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely on par with other flagship smartphones of 2022, hence it is likely to carry a hefty price tag and could easily be the most expensive Xiaomi smartphone in India, period.

The flagship of the 𝑓𝑢𝑡𝑢𝑟𝑒 is coming home — #Xiaomi12Pro 5G is launching on 27.04.22!

When we said we would get you "𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗿", we meant it!



Get Notified: https://t.co/kmVGPrrxIQ pic.twitter.com/Q9HhOFvwXI — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) April 12, 2022

