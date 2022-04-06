Xiaomi 12 Pro India Pricing Revealed Online; Xiaomi 12X & 12X Pro Launch Also Expected News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Xiaomi 12 Pro on April 12 at 12 PM IST. However, the brand is yet to confirm the launch date officially. Recently, the Amazon availability of the Xiaomi 12 Pro was also confirmed. Now, the India pricing of the smartphone has been tipped online. The latest development also claimed that the brand will also launch two more devices under its 12 series.

Xiaomi 12 Pro India Pricing Tipped

The latest info by tipster Yogesh Brar revealed that the Xiaomi 12 Pro could start at Rs. 65,000 in India which is most likely for the base variant. Apart from this tipster also claimed that Xiaomi will bring the Xiaomi 12X and the 12X Pro soon. However, he did not reveal any launch timeline of both handsets. It only says the former will be powered by the Dimensity 8100, while the latter will come with the Dimensity 9000 SoC.

Xiaomi 12 Pro: Better Than The Competition?

If the rumored price is to be believed, the Xiaomi 12 Pro will have almost similar price tag as the recently launched OnePlus 10 Pro, which starts at Rs. 66,999. However, another competitor -- the Realme GT 2 Pro, is tipped to start at Rs. 46,990, making it an affordable smartphone with the SD 8 Gen 1 SoC. The exact price of the GT 2 Pro will be revealed at tomorrow's launch event.

Apart from the flagship chip, the Xiaomi 12 Pro will also have the a 6.73-inch AMOLED panel with a 3200 x 1440 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and the Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The phone will come with up to 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. There will be a triple camera system including a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom.

Upfront, it will feature an 32MP camera sensor for selfies and videos. Furthermore, the phone will be backed by a 4,600 mAh battery that supports 120W wired fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse charging. On the software front, the phone will run Android 12 OS with MIUI 13 custom skin.

