Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G Listed On Amazon; India Price, Features We Known So Far
Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the flagship Xiaomi 12 Pro soon in India. Recent Tweet from Xiaomi head Manu Kumar Jain hinted that the device could launch on April 12 at 12 PM IST. However, the brand did not mention the launch date clearly. Now, the Amazon availability of the upcoming Xiaomi 12 Pro has been confirmed. A dedicated website has gone official on Amazon India which also shows the rear design of the device.
Xiaomi 12 Pro India Launch Details
There is a chance the launch of the Xiaomi 12 Pro will take place on April 12 in India. So, the brand will soon confirm the launch date officially. To recall, the Xiaomi 12 series comprising the Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro, and the 12X was originally launched back in December in China.
As of now, Xiaomi India only teased the arrival of the Xiaomi 12 Pro. An earlier report claimed the Xiaomi 12X will also be launched in the country. However, there is no official word on this.
Xiaomi 12 Pro Features
Xiaomi recently unveiled the Xiaomi 12 series in the global market. The Pro model is the most expensive among the lineup. It has a 6.73-inch AMOLED panel with a 3200 x 1440 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and the Corning Gorilla Glass protection.
The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the same powers other flagships like the OnePlus 10 Pro and the Realme GT 2 Pro. The latter will go official on April 7 in India. Furthermore, the Xiaomi 12 Pro runs Android 12 OS with MIUI 13 custom skin and packs a 4,600 mAh battery that supports 120W wired fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse charging.
It comes with up to 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. For imaging, you'll get a triple camera system on the Xiaomi 12 Pro which houses a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. Other features include a 32MP selfie camera, Harman Kardon tuned dual speakers, Dolby Atmos, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Xiaomi 12 Pro India Expected Pricing
The Xiaomi 12 Pro was launched at USD 999 (around Rs. 76,000) in the global market. Given that, we can assume the device will get a similar price tag as the recently launched OnePlus 10 Pro which starts at Rs. 66,999.
