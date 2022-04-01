OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Launched: How Is It Better Than OnePlus 9 Pro? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is finally here after many rumors and speculations. In India, the smartphone is priced starting from Rs. 66,999 and brings notable improvements and changes as compared to its predecessor, the OnePlus 9 Pro. Also, it runs the latest iteration of the OS and uses an improved processor.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Specifications

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G features glass with a matte finish and a 3D Nanocrystalline Ceramic Lens Cover. A metal middle frame is integrated with 3D nanocrystalline ceramic. The device features an X-axis linear motor but misses out on IP68 ratings for water resistance.

The display on the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is a 6.7-inch QHD+ E4 AMOLED curved screen. It has a resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels, a variable 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1300 nits brightness. There is a tiny punch-hole to provide room for a 32MP selfie camera sensor.

Under its hood, the OnePlus smartphone gets the power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with support for 5G SA/NSA. There is a 5-layer 3D Passive Cooling System. The processor is teamed up with up to 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage space without the ability to expand it further.

Running Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G features a Hasselblad triple-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary Sony IMX789 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and OIS, a 50MP 150-degree secondary ultra-wide Samsung JN1 sensor lens and an 8MP tertiary telephoto camera with f/2.4 aperture, OIS and 3.3x optical zoom. The second-generation Hasselblad Pro Mode offers 12-bit RAW photography from all the rear cameras.

Other aspects of the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G include a USB Type-C Port, Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 6 and more. A dual-cell 5000mAh battery fuels the OnePlus 10 Pro with support for 80W Super VOOC fast charging. It is touted to charge the smartphone up to 100% in 32 minutes. Also, there is support for and the 50W AIRVOOC Wireless fast charging. What's more, it also has reverse wireless charging support.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Price And Offers

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G has been launched in Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest colors and is priced at Rs. 66,999 for the entry-level variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and Rs. 71,999 for the high-end variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. It will be available from Amazon.in, OnePlus.in and other channels from April 5.

When it comes to the launch offers, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G gets a discount of Rs. 4,500 on using an SBI card for the purchase and choosing EMI payment options. Also, there are nine months of no-cost EMI payment options.

Besides this, customers can get an additional exchange bonus worth Rs. 5,000 on Android and iOS devices, on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App and Amazon.in. OnePlus users can also avail an Rs. 2,000 added exchange bonus.

In addition, users can get 10% cashback on using an American Express credit card on OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store for the purchase. Select Jio prepaid plan subscribers will get benefits worth Rs. 7,200 on buying the OnePlus 10 Pro.

The Red Cable Life plan will be available for Rs. 1,999 and users will get benefits, including 1TB cloud storage, 12 months extended warranty, 12 months Amazon Prime or Spotify Premium subscription and more.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Vs OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, the yesteryear flagship model was launched with a 6.7-inch 120Hz 2K AMOLED display. Under the hood, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G draws power from the flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It also includes a 4500 mAh battery paired with 50W fast wireless charging, 65W wired fast charging, and a 65W fast charger bundled in the box.

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, the latest offering ticks all the boxes as the latest flagship smartphone. Its larger battery, increased performance and more efficient display are the major reasons that it is a good smartphone for most users. It does miss out on a few aspects such as the OnePlus 9 Pro's monochrome sensor and official IP rating for water and dust resistance.

Given that the pricing of the OnePlus 9 series has been slashed, it still has a good capturable size of buyers wanting to purchase it.

