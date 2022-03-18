OnePlus 10 Pro India Launch Officially Teased; Key Specs Listed On Official Site News oi-Tanaya Dutta

The India launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro has been the talk of the town for several days. The launch date was also tipped online. Now, the brand has officially teased the arrival of the OnePlus 10 Pro in India. However, it did not reveal the exact launch date. To recall, the handset was originally launched earlier this year in China.

Someth𝟙𝟘ng 𝕡𝕠𝕨𝕖𝕣ful is coming❗️ pic.twitter.com/htoT6Ose9W — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 17, 2022

OnePlus 10 Pro India Launch Officially Teased

The brand took to official Twitter handle to tease the launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro in the country. It did not divulge the name of the phone. However, the tweet mentions "Someth10ng powerful is coming!" which makes us believe that it is none other than the flagship OnePlus 10 Pro. Separately, a dedicated microsite for the OnePlus 10 Pro has gone live on the official site which reveals key specs and color options of the handset.

OnePlus 10 Pro Features In India

As per the official site, the OnePlus 10 Pro will be available in two color options namely - Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest. The phone is also confirmed to feature Hasselblad cameras and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under its hood. The official site also confirmed that the phone will have a 5,000 mAh battery and a 120Hz Fluid AMOLED panel based on LTPO technology which will offer a dynamic refresh rate.

Considering the aforementioned features, we can safely assume the Indian variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro will have similar specs as the Chinese counterpart. So, it will support a 120Hz refresh rate and 80W Super Flash Charge wired charging, and 50W Wireless Flash Charge.

For cameras, there will be a 48MP Sony IMX789 primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor, and an 8MP telephoto sensor with OIS support. For selfies and videos, the OnePlus 10 Pro will come with a 32MP Sony IMX615 camera sensor. However, it remains to be seen whether the Indian variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro will run OxygenOS or the ColorOS 12.1 that runs the Chinese model.

OnePlus 10 Pro Expected Launch Date

Rumors suggested the brand will launch the upcoming flagship on March 22 or March 24. Since the brand has started teasing its arrival, we expect it will soon get an official launch date. So, stay tuned for more updates on the OnePlus 10 Pro India launch.

