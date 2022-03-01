OnePlus 10 Pro Launching By End Of March In India; Flagship With Hasselblad Cameras Incoming News oi-Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus 10 Pro is the talk of the town as everyone is expecting the new phone to bring in some advanced features. The rumor mill has been on and about the upcoming OnePlus flagship for its global launch. Presently, the OnePlus 10 Pro is available only in China. That's about to change soon as the phone will likely have a global debut by the end of March.

OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Details

The brand has confirmed that the new OnePlus 10 Pro will launch in the US, Europe, and India by the end of March. This means we'll be getting a new flagship in the Indian market in the coming weeks. This also suggests OnePlus will begin officially teasing the new smartphone in the coming days.

OnePlus 10 Pro Features: What To Expect?

Additionally, the OnePlus 10 Pro will continue to ship with the OxygenOS software for the global markets, the company confirmed. To note, the OnePlus 10 Pro in the Chinese market ships with the ColorOS after the detailed integration with Oppo. Initially, the phone will run OxygenOS 12.1 but it will get the OxygenOS 13 update soon.

Apart from this, other specifications of the OnePlus 10 Pro will remain the same as its Chinese counterpart. One can expect the same 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with variable refresh rate support from 1Hz up to 120Hz. It will also include the Gorilla Glass Victus protection along with 3216 x 1440 pixels resolution.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 10 Pro will draw power from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. Additionally, the upcoming phone is said to pack a 48MP Sony IMX789 primary shooter paired with a 50MP ultra-wide lens. Additionally, an 8MP telephoto snapper and a 32MP selfie camera have also been spotted.

Plus, the cameras are co-tuned by Hasselblad, a continuation of the partnership that began with the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. The phone is also tipped with a 5,000 mAh battery despite the sleek frame and design. OnePlus is also said to bring in 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, 50W AirVOOC fast wireless charging support, and reverse charging support.

