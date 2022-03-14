Just In
OnePlus 10 Pro Color And Storage Options For India Revealed; Bullets Wireless Z2 Earphones Also Coming
OnePlus is all set to launch the flagship OnePlus 10 Pro soon in India. However, the brand has not confirmed the launch date yet. Recent info claimed that the OnePlus 10 Pro will either launch on March 22 or March 24 in the country. Now, the color and storage variants of the OnePlus 10 Pro in India have been revealed.
OnePlus 10 Pro Color And Storage Options For India Revealed
The latest report by 91mobiles revealed that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be available in Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest color options in India. However, it will come with two storage variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM. This means the company won't be launching the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model in the country. However, it will be better to take it as speculation until OnePlus confirms the same.
OnePlus 10 Pro Features In India
Coming to the features, we expect features of the OnePlus 10 Pro in India will be similar to the Chinese counterpart. To recall, the handset was launched with a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440 x 3216 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a 20.1:9 aspect ratio and a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz.
Under the hood, the OnePlus 10 Pro gets its power from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W Super Flash Charge wired charging and 50W Wireless Flash Charge support.
There is a triple rear camera setup including a 48MP Sony IMX789 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS), a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and an 8MP telephoto sensor with OIS support. For selfies and videos, the OnePlus 10 Pro features a 32MP Sony IMX615 camera sensor.
Camera features also include 3.3x optical zoom support and up to 8K video recording at 24fps. On the software front, the OnePlus 10 Pro is likely to run OxygenOS in India, while the Chinese model runs Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top. Other aspects include stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, in-display fingerprint sensor. It supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity.
OnePlus 10 Pro Expected Pricing In India
As of now, the OnePlus 10 Pro price in India is still under wraps. Considering the price of the Chinese variant, we expect the Indian variant will also carry a similar price tag -- CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 54,500) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage model.
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Earphones Also Coming
Separately, MySmartPrice citing tipster Ishan Agarwal claimed that OnePlus will also launch earphones in India alongside the OnePlus 10 Pro. The earphones will be dubbed the Bullets Wireless Z2 which is going to be the successor of the Bullets Wireless Z. However, the brand is yet to confirm the launch of the Bullets Wireless Z2 in India.
