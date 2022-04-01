Xiaomi 12 Pro India Launch Officially Confirmed; Tipped To Come On April 12 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi launched the 12 series back in December in China, while the flagship lineup was unveiled last month in the global market. Now, Xiaomi has officially confirmed the arrival of the Xiaomi 12 Pro in India. The series includes a total of three models - the Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro, and the 12X.

Xiaomi 12 Pro India Launch Confirmed

The brand took to its Twitter to confirm the launch of the Xiaomi 12 Pro. The official teaser video also shows the design of the upcoming flagship. Separately, a tweet from Xiaomi head Manu Kumar Jain hints that the device could launch on April 12 at 12 PM IST.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Features In India

We expect the smartphone will offer similar specs in India as its Chinese counterpart and the global model. The Xiaomi 12 Pro has a 6.73-inch AMOLED panel witha 3200 x 1440 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and the Corning Gorilla Glass protection. On the software front, the phone runs Android 12 OS with MIUI 13 custom skin.

Under the hood, the handset gets its power from the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor paired with up to 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. For imaging, the phone comes with a triple camera system including a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. Upfront, it has a 32MP fornt-facing camera sensor for selfies and videos.

There is a 4,600 mAh battery unit that supports 120W wired fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse charging. Other features include a USB Type-C port for charging, Harman Kardon tuned dual speakers, Dolby Atmos, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Expected Price In India

The Xiaomi 12 Pro was launched at USD 999 (around Rs. 76,000) in the global market. Based on this, we expect the device might come at around Rs. 70,000 in the country. It's better to take it with a pinch of salt. However, we expect the upcoming Xiaomi flagship will give a competition to the recently launched OnePlus 10 Pro. The latter starts at Rs. 66,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Xiaomi 12X Also Coming?

As of now, Xiaomi has only revealed the launch of the 12 Pro in the country. However, an earlier report confirmed the Xiaomi 12X will also come to India. The report also revealed the color and storage configurations of the Xiaomi 12X in the country. However, the brand did not reveal anything regarding this.

The Xiaomi 12X is the most affordable device in the 12 series. The handset comes with a 6.28-inch Full HD+ AMOLED 120Hz display with a 2400×1080 pixels resolution and the Corning Gorilla Glass protection. There is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor and a 4,500 mAh battery unit paired with 67W charging.

It also features triple camera setup housing a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP macro camera. Upfront, the Xiaomi 12X comes with a 32MP selfie shooter.

Best Mobiles in India