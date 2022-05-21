Amazon Xiaomi OLED Vision TV Quiz Answers: Win Xiaomi OLED TV News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon Xiaomi OLED Vision TV is the second quiz related to appliances on the Amazon mobile app. Usually, the online retailer lists quizzes under the Funzone section or homepage of the app and not the website. Here, we have listed the details of this quiz contest and the prizes that can be won.

Amazon Xiaomi OLED Vision TV

The Amazon Xiaomi OLED Vision TV quiz contest is live now and will be up for a few weeks. The winners of the quiz will be announced after the contest period. As it is a device-centric quiz, the contest will ask questions that are related to the smart TV. There will be five questions and each question should be answered correctly in just five seconds to be eligible to enter the lucky draw and increase the winning chances.

Notably, Amazon India will select two winners and each of them will receive a Xiaomi OLED Vision TV as the prize.

Amazon Xiaomi OLED Vision TV Quiz Answers

Check out the answers to these questions asked in the Amazon Xiaomi OLED Vision TV contest to be able to win the prize.

Question 1: Which Display technology has the best viewing experience?

Answer: OLED

Question 2: What size is Xiaomi OLED Vision available at in India?

Answer: 55″

Question 3: Xiaomi OLED Vision sports a super-slim, metal Bezel-less frame which is only ___ thin.

Answer: 4.6 mm

Question 4: What are the advantages of OLED over LED?

Answer: All of the above

Question 5: When is the first sale for Xiaomi OLED Vision

Answer: 26th May

These are the answers to the Amazon Xiaomi OLED Vision TV Quiz contest.

How To Play Amazon Quiz

The Amazon Xiaomi OLED Vision TV Quiz contest is available under the Funzone section of the Amazon mobile app. It is one of the simplest and easiest quiz contests available on the platform. Open the Amazon app and check out the Funzone section by either scrolling down on the homepage and searching for the Funzone section on the search bar of the app.

Once you enter the Funzone section, you will find the Amazon Xiaomi TV quiz under the 'Games from top brands' section. Here, you can tap on the banner of the Xiaomi OLED Vision TV Quiz banner. That's it! You can take a look at the terms and conditions and participate in the quiz contest.

