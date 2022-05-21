ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon Xiaomi OLED Vision TV Quiz Answers: Win Xiaomi OLED TV

    By
    |

    Amazon Xiaomi OLED Vision TV is the second quiz related to appliances on the Amazon mobile app. Usually, the online retailer lists quizzes under the Funzone section or homepage of the app and not the website. Here, we have listed the details of this quiz contest and the prizes that can be won.

     
    Amazon Xiaomi OLED Vision TV Quiz Answers: Win Xiaomi OLED TV

    Amazon Xiaomi OLED Vision TV

    The Amazon Xiaomi OLED Vision TV quiz contest is live now and will be up for a few weeks. The winners of the quiz will be announced after the contest period. As it is a device-centric quiz, the contest will ask questions that are related to the smart TV. There will be five questions and each question should be answered correctly in just five seconds to be eligible to enter the lucky draw and increase the winning chances.

    Notably, Amazon India will select two winners and each of them will receive a Xiaomi OLED Vision TV as the prize.

    Amazon Xiaomi OLED Vision TV Quiz Answers

    Check out the answers to these questions asked in the Amazon Xiaomi OLED Vision TV contest to be able to win the prize.

    Question 1: Which Display technology has the best viewing experience?

    Answer: OLED

    Question 2: What size is Xiaomi OLED Vision available at in India?

    Answer: 55″

    Question 3: Xiaomi OLED Vision sports a super-slim, metal Bezel-less frame which is only ___ thin.

    Answer: 4.6 mm

    Question 4: What are the advantages of OLED over LED?

    Answer: All of the above

    Question 5: When is the first sale for Xiaomi OLED Vision

    Answer: 26th May

    These are the answers to the Amazon Xiaomi OLED Vision TV Quiz contest.

    Amazon Xiaomi OLED Vision TV Quiz Answers: Win Xiaomi OLED TV

    How To Play Amazon Quiz

    The Amazon Xiaomi OLED Vision TV Quiz contest is available under the Funzone section of the Amazon mobile app. It is one of the simplest and easiest quiz contests available on the platform. Open the Amazon app and check out the Funzone section by either scrolling down on the homepage and searching for the Funzone section on the search bar of the app.

     

    Once you enter the Funzone section, you will find the Amazon Xiaomi TV quiz under the 'Games from top brands' section. Here, you can tap on the banner of the Xiaomi OLED Vision TV Quiz banner. That's it! You can take a look at the terms and conditions and participate in the quiz contest.

    Comments
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: amazon apps news
    Story first published: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 7:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 21, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X