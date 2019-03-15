Amid Facebook and Instagram outage Telegram gains 3 million new users News oi-Karan Sharma Telegram gets the benefit of Facebook and Instagram outage and gains 3 million users in just 24 hours. All you need to know.

On March 13, Facebook and Instagram were reportedly down for more than 8 hours. Amid the outrage, Telegram was busy welcoming new users. Yes, Telegram has taken the full advantage of this outage and gained more than three million users in just 24 hours. This happened when both the social media website were down, which clearly means that this is not a coincidence.

Telegram CEO, Pavel Durov, Telegram's CEO, announced on his Telegram channel, that they have gained 3 million new users in just 24 hours. However, he didn't post any specific reason behind the achievement.

"I see 3 million new users signed up for Telegram within the last 24 hours. Good. We have true privacy and unlimited space for everyone," Durov posted from his Telegram account.

In case if you don't know, Telegram is a UK-based encrypted messaging service similar to WhatsApp. It offers end-to-end encrypted services for voice calls and secret message between two users. It is available on all platforms including Android, iOS, macOS, Linux, Windows Phone, and Windows NT.

According to the number shared by Telegram back in 2018, it has 200 million monthly active users, and now this Facebook and Instagram outage has helped them grow more users.