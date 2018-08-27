ENGLISH

Android Messages V3.5 supports Dark Mode with Material Theme elements: How to update?

Android Messages is available for phones with Android 5 Lollipop or newer Android OS

    Android Messages from Google is expected to get a significant update regarding overall UI with added functionalities. The Android Messages is the Google's version of iMessage, which has both desktop and mobile version and is available for free.

    Android Messages V3.5 supports Dark Mode with Material Theme elements

    The company has revamped the Android Messages to make it more refined and to offer features that will help the user. According to a new report, Google (Android) is rolling out a new software update for the Android Messages, where the app will get more modern functionalities like Dark Mode with new and improved Material Theme elements.

    New features

    This update also includes a smart-reply feature, where the phone will suggest some auto-generated replies based on the received message. According to a report from Android Police, the Android Messages v3.5 will offer the features mentioned above. However, we could not confirm these features on our smartphones. The Android Messages 3.4 was the latest available build on the Google Play Store.

    The download link for the Android Messages V3.5.012 is available on a third-party listing. When we opened the app after installation, we did not see those features. We followed a routine suggest by the report to access these new features.

    Settings > Apps > Messages > Force Stop

    Once we followed these steps, we got the new UI for the Android Messages with an option to enable dark mode. If you have an Android smartphone with an OLED display, then allowing the Dark mode will help you to preserve battery.

    After the update, the app looks more modern as it has a Google Pixel style fonts with a clean UI. The Dark mode is for sure our favourite feature of the latest update for the Google Android Messages. Though we downloaded the app from a third party source, we did not face any errors what so ever.

    The Android Messages 3.5 update is rolling down, and it might take some time for you to see an upgrade on the Google Play store. If you are interested in trying this feature, then download the APK from the link below and update it manually. However, we do not suggest or recommend installing an APK from a third party source in any way.

    Story first published: Monday, August 27, 2018, 14:12 [IST]
