AnTuTu AI Review is a benchmark tool to measure your smartphone's AI performance

AnTuTu, the smartphone benchmarking behemoth has released yet another benchmarking tool, this time to test the AI capabilities of your smartphone. The AnTuTu AI Review beta version is already available for download for free of cost from the AnTuTu official website, and the same will be made available in the Google Play store in the upcoming days.

Download AnTuTu AI Benchmark here

What is AnTuTu AI Review?

AnTuTu AI Review is an AI benchmarking app for Android platform, which calculates the AI performance of the smartphone. The AnTutu AI Review mainly has two benchmark tools called classification and object recognition.

In the classification test, the AnTuTu AI Review app will test a total of 200 images with the help of Inception v3 neural network and the second test reviews 600-frame video using MobileNet SSD neural network.

After completing the two tests, the app will test those images into the SDK offered on the chipset to calculate the actual AI performance of the chipset. In the final test, the speed and accuracy of the chipset will be noted down. Based on the speed and accuracy, AnTuTu AI Review will present a score. Higher the score, better the AI performance.

According to AnTuTu, the scores will differ much with respect to the chipset brand, as AnTuTu will only calculate the AI performance and not the actual CPU and GPU performance. Samsung is yet to release the AI SDK for the Exynos chipsets, whereas, HiSilicon uses TFLite SDK for the AI computation. However, a smartphone with an older Android version might score slightly lower score compared to a smartphone with a similar AI chipset, running on the latest Android OS.

Stable build availability

The AnTuTu AI Review is still in the development stage. Users can always download the beta version from the link mentioned above or wait for few more months for the stable build.