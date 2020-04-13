Apollo Hospitals Launches AI-Based COVID-19 Symptom Checker Tool For Airtel Users News oi-Rohit Arora

Apollo 24/7, the digital business unit of the Apollo Hospitals Group has created an AI-based digital self-assessment test tool to break the chain of spread of COVID-19. The Apollo Hospitals has collaborated with telecom giant Bharti Airtel to launch the digital test tool. It will be made available on Airtel Thanks App for the company's pan-India network to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The free-to-use digital self-assessment tool enables users to check their COVID-19 risk profile. The test tool uses machine learning to allow users to assess their COVID-19 risk profile by making them answer a few simple questions. Based on the responses, the digital tool generates a risk score and suggests next best action including:

Online consults on Apollo 24|7 free, dialing COVID non-prescriptive helpline from the app itself

Self-care tips

Social distancing guidelines

Prevention steps as suggested by WHO and MOHFW

The Airtel press note mentions that Apollo 24|7 free COVID helpline has over 100 Apollo expert doctors answering questions and clearing doubts of all those who are taking the scan. These initiatives are designed to help Airtel customers alleviate any anxieties or doubts relating to COVID-19.

What If The Test Tool Results Show Positive?

The users at risk and falling under the ICMR approved testing parameters will be guided to the authorized testing centers for the COVID-19 test. It is worth mentioning that the scan is not meant to replace a doctor. Moreover, the interaction with the AI-based chatbot is not to be taken as expert medical advice.

Is My Privacy At Risk?

Privacy is of utmost importance to users relying on such AI-based test tools. Airtel mentions that any information shared on the COVID-19 symptom checker tool will be kept strictly confidential. The quick risk scan can be taken across platforms including mobile smartphones, laptops and desktops.

Locate COVID-19 Hotspots

The AI-based tool also allows users to also check the COVID-19 risk profile of their region through an India wide COVID-19 heat map grading regions from high to low risk based on aggregated responses from these locations. This will enable users to be more aware of the COVID-19 hotspots in their region, thus to maintain adequate social distancing to break the COVID-19 chain.

In addition, Airtel customers will now be available to recharge their Airtel connections at over 3000 Apollo Pharmacy stores across India. This offers added convenience to Airtel customers looking at offline recharge options.

Facebook, WhatsApp And Telegram Chatbots

Notably, smartphone and web-based applications around the COVID-19 have seen a huge surge in past one month. Social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp and telegram have created chatbots to help masses access authentic information and new updates centered on the Coronavirus outbreak.

How To Use Facebook Messenger Chatbot

To contact the Chatbot, go to the Facebook page on MyGov Corona Hub

Start a chat by typing 'Get Started'

Type in a query or choose from a list of frequently asked questions

Here's How You Can Access The WhatsApp Chatbot Service

To use the service, save the number +41 79 893 1892 in your phonebook

Text the word 'Hi' in a WhatsApp message to get started

The service responds to a series of prompts and will be updated daily with the latest information

