Apple Brings Unlisted Apps To App Store; How Will It Be Beneficial? News oi-Megha Rawat

Apple has added support for unlisted apps on the App Store that are only available to users having access to a direct link, as per a developer support page found by MacRumors. The distribution method can be used for apps that aren't suitable for public sharing because they won't display in any categories, recommendations, charts, search results, or other listings on the marketplace, according to Apple.

Unlisted Apps Can Go For Limited Audiences

Apple proposes, apps created for "particular organizations, unique events, or research studies, or apps utilized as employee resources or sales tools" could be considered for the distribution strategy.

Additional Procedures from developers are necessary for the apps that have been approved for private download on the Apple Business Manager or Apple School Manager. Apple suggests to "Create a new app record in App Store," then upload the binary and "set the distribution method to Public." Developers that have previously made their apps available to the public can make a request without having to go through any additional steps.

As soon as Apple approves the request, the app's distribution method will change to "Unlisted App," and any updated versions will follow suit. The link for the now-unlisted app will remain the same if the app is already available on the App Store. It's also worth noting that unlisted apps "must be ready for final distribution," with Apple refusing to approve any apps that are still in beta or pre-release.

Apps Will Be Discoverable Through Direct Links

Unlisted applications, according to Apple, are best for "restricted audiences," such as visitors at a special event, members of an organization, participants in a research project, or a specific set of employees. To make an app unlisted and obtain a link, developers must first file a request to Apple.

Bad actors exploited a similar policy under Apple's Developer Enterprise Program, which was created to allow developers to test and internally distribute apps before they were officially reviewed by Apple.

As a result, there are now a slew of pirated games, gambling, and pornographic apps that can be readily sideloaded onto iPhones. It's unclear how strict the review process for unlisted applications would be, but Ars Technica's findings imply it will be confined to apps with a small audience.

Best Mobiles in India