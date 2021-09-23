Just In
Apple's FaceTime Now Available for Android, PC: How To Make Calls On FaceTime Without iPhone
Apple has rolled out the iOS 15 update for iPhone users, bringing with it several feature upgrades. One of the apps that get a massive upgrade is FaceTime, Apple's video calling app. So far, the FaceTime app could be used among Apple users for video calling, iPhone to iPhone, for instance. But now, FaceTime can be used for both Android and PC users.
FaceTime For Android, PC
Looking back, Apple founder, Steve Jobs, announced that FaceTime would be an open-source platform. Jobs mentioned that FaceTime would eventually rollout to everyone. However, Apple kept FaceTime limited to its hardware, until now. The pandemic witnessed a massive surged in video calls and Apple wants to make sure its users continue using FaceTime - even with their Android friends.
Reports say there was a massive surge in Zoom users, especially on PC and Android. Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and others rushed to cater to the booming demand. Now Apple also wants to join the video calling forefront, even if it's nearly a year late! That said, there are still a couple of limitations to using FaceTime on Android or PC as Apple hasn't rolled out FaceTime on Google Play or the Microsoft Store.
How To FaceTime With Android, PC?
As mentioned, you can't FaceTime directly from your Android phone or PC. Instead, you can create a link or send a message for FaceTime call from your Apple device. Here's how to FaceTime your friends on Android or PC:
Step 1: Open the FaceTime app on your iPhone or iPad
Step 2: You can see your recent FaceTime call here. Also, you can find two options called Create Link and New FaceTime
Step 3: When you select Create Link on FaceTime, it'll directly open your Share Sheet to share it on different apps or copy the link. You can also add a name to this FaceTime call. This method is quite handy if you need to FaceTime with a contact on your PC.
Step 4: The other option is to select New FaceTime. This option will ask you to enter the contact's name to send a non-iMessage. Once the Android user gets the text message link to FaceTime, they can join the call. Here, the user will need to enter their name when prompted and next select Join to enter the Facetime call.
