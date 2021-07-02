Apple iOS 15 With New Features Is Here: Steps To Download iOS 15 Beta News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple has finally released something we've all been waiting for: iOS 15. Apple had announced iOS 15 a few weeks back at the WWDC and the public beta is available now. While the upcoming iPhone 13 series will run iOS 15 out-of-the-box, you can get the latest iOS version on your device right away. Here's everything you need to know about iOS 15 and how to download it.

iOS 15 Beta Download: Complete Steps

Firstly, this is the beta version and is sized 5GB. Make sure you have sufficient space on your iPhone before downloading the iOS 15. Here's how to get iOS 15 on your device:

Step 1: Head over to the Apple public beta website or you can click on this link to get direct access.

Step 2: Next, sign in with your Apple ID to be eligible for the beta testing program.

Step 3: Select 'guide for public beta' and scroll down. Next, select the 'Get Started' button.

Step 4: Tap on 'Enroll your iOS device' button > Download Profile > Allow > Close. This step gets you the Apple public beta certificate.

Step 5: Once done, open the Settings app on your iPhone > select 'Profile Downloaded' at the top.

Step 6: Select install on the top-right corner of the page and enter your passcode if prompted, Next agree to the consent and other agreements required.

Step 7: This will begin the installation process of iOS 15 on your device. The iPhone will require restarting the device, after which, the certificate installation is complete.

Step 8: Next, open the Settings app > General > Software update. Here you can see the iOS 15 public beta version available. Select this and you'll get the iOS 15 version downloaded and installed on your iPhone.

Apple iOS 15 New Features

Apple has upped its game with the latest version of iOS. The new features of iOS 15 include Live Text, which is something similar to the Google Lens. The Apple Live Text recognizes text, numbers, and even location on your photos, screenshots and is available in seven languages for now. The iOS 15 features also include an upgrade to Apple Wallet, Maps, and more. Now that the iOS 15 beta version is out, we can soon get hands-on experience with the latest version.

Best Mobiles in India