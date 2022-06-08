iOS 16 Brings Much-Awaited Features To Mail App: Is It Ready To Take On Rivals? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple iOS 16 update has brought several new features to the forefront. The lockscreen update is one of the key highlights, followed by the new features on the Mail app. The WWDC 2022 event has given us some important and handy features to the Mail app, allowing users to undo send, schedule send, and more.

Apple Mail Gets New Features, Finally

Like always, Apple said the new features coming to Mail aim to boost productivity for users, whether they're working on their iPhone, iPad, or Mac. One of the important new features is the option to 'undo' a sent mail, which saves users from embarrassment and other blunders.

We all have instances where we've sent official mails with spelling mistakes, forgetting to attach the file, or even sent sensitive emails to the wrong recipient. Additionally, Apple Mail can be quite confusing as it isn't easily organized like its counterpart, Gmail. One might even miss out on important emails here.

The iOS 16 update has now made things better for the Apple Mail app. Some of the new features on the Apple Mail app is the ability to undo a sent mail and avoid making terrible blunders. Similar to Gmail, the unsend option for Apple Mail will arrive with a time limit, allowing users to rectify their mistakes before any serious damage happens.

Schedule Emails With Apple Mail

Apart from the unsend option, the iOS 16 update for Apple Mail has also introduced a couple of other features. This includes the option to schedule messages to a time that suits you. Users can also get reminders to follow up to come back to a message later. Plus, Apple has made it possible to add rich links to emails for a more detailed preview.

Apple Mail now has improved search with the iOS 16 update. This also means you get complete results and accurate suggestions even before you start typing. Plus, if you forget to include an attachment, Apple Mail is now equipped to catch these silly mistakes and allows you to rectify them.

The update Apple Mail will arrive with the iOS 16 update on the iPhone. Plus, you will get the new features with the macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16 for Mac and iPad users, respectively.

