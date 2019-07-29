ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Apple Music Trial Period Might Come Down From Three Months To One Month

    By
    |

    Apple Music, the subscription-based streaming service from Apple currently offers 3 months of trial-period for those, who want to get a complete experience about the service. However, this might change soon, as, Apple is planning to ax the subscription period from three months to one month, suggests MacRumours.

    Apple Music Trial Period Might Come Down From 3 Months To 1 Month

     

    In fact, one of the banners on the Apple Music website also states that the service offers more than one million songs for free for a trial period of 1 month. Apple Music is also available India for Rs. 99 per month.

    Is This A Mistake?

    Apple could have made a honest mistake by creating a banner. Or, the company is reducing the trial period to 1 months once in for all. Clicking the banner will take you to a page, which still says three months of trail period.

    Apple lanched the in-house music streaming service in 2015, and to date, the company is offering 3 months of free trial, and the company is paying all the royality to the music that has been streamed in the trail period.

    Apple music competes against the likes of Spotify, and Amazon Prime Music. However, unlike Spotify, Apple Music does not offer free music streaming, and one has to have a subscription to enjoy. Apple Music is also available for Android OS, and can be accessed by downloading the Apple Music app from the Google Play Store.

    What Do We Think About Apple Music

    If you want to stream high-quality music legally on your smartphone? Then, Apple Music is one of the best service to do so. However, also note the fact that the Apple Music does offer a lot of features for macOS and iOS compared to Android OS. Though it might be an unfair move to reduce the trail period, one month should be good enough to the service.

    Via

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: apple Music news apps
    Story first published: Monday, July 29, 2019, 8:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 29, 2019
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue