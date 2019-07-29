Just In
Apple Music Trial Period Might Come Down From Three Months To One Month
Apple Music, the subscription-based streaming service from Apple currently offers 3 months of trial-period for those, who want to get a complete experience about the service. However, this might change soon, as, Apple is planning to ax the subscription period from three months to one month, suggests MacRumours.
In fact, one of the banners on the Apple Music website also states that the service offers more than one million songs for free for a trial period of 1 month. Apple Music is also available India for Rs. 99 per month.
Is This A Mistake?
Apple could have made a honest mistake by creating a banner. Or, the company is reducing the trial period to 1 months once in for all. Clicking the banner will take you to a page, which still says three months of trail period.
Apple lanched the in-house music streaming service in 2015, and to date, the company is offering 3 months of free trial, and the company is paying all the royality to the music that has been streamed in the trail period.
Apple music competes against the likes of Spotify, and Amazon Prime Music. However, unlike Spotify, Apple Music does not offer free music streaming, and one has to have a subscription to enjoy. Apple Music is also available for Android OS, and can be accessed by downloading the Apple Music app from the Google Play Store.
What Do We Think About Apple Music
If you want to stream high-quality music legally on your smartphone? Then, Apple Music is one of the best service to do so. However, also note the fact that the Apple Music does offer a lot of features for macOS and iOS compared to Android OS. Though it might be an unfair move to reduce the trail period, one month should be good enough to the service.
