Apple To Expand Its App Store Reach This Year; Plans To Add 20 More Countries News oi-Priyanka Dua

After updating its augmented reality platform, Apple is now planning to launch its App Store in other parts of the world this year. Currently, the App Store is available in 155 countries, and by the end of this year, it will be available in 175 countries.

"Today, the App Store gives you the opportunity to connect with users in 155 countries or regions. We're pleased to announce that the App Store will expand even farther this year with upcoming support for 20 new countries, allowing you to increase your impact and grow your business in new markets," the company said in a statement.

The new countries will include Zambia, Vanuatu, Rwanda, Serbia, Maldives, Morocco, Myanmar, Cote d'Ivoire, Gabon, Georgia, Iraq, Kosovo, Afghanistan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cameroon, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Apple also said that developers must join before April 10, 2020, and accept their program License Agreement if they want to expand the reach of their app.

"Completing these steps by April 10, 2020, will help make sure your app is ready to be published as content initially becomes available across new locations. We'll let you know when you can choose from specific new countries and update the default subscription pricing for these locations," the company further said.

Meanwhile, Apple has suspended its production until April 14 in India, as the government has announced a complete lockdown for the next three weeks. Both, Foxconn and Wistrom have suspended the production in their Chennai factories. For the unaware, Foxconn and Wistron have been producing the iPhone XR in India. In fact, there are many reports states that companies are planning to manufacture the iPhone 11 in the country. But, the companies have not made any official announcements so far.

Best Mobiles in India