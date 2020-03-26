Apple iPhone Production Suspended In India Due To COVID-19 Lockdown News oi-Vivek

Apple has been assembling some of its iPhones in India from the last few years. A new report suggests that Foxconn has suspended all iPhone manufacturing related tasks in India due to the 21-days lockdown issued by PM to prevent COVID-19 infection.

Foxconn, the company that manufactures/assembles iPhone in India has stopped all of its operations until April 14. And the company has also confirmed that it will follow the guidelines given by the government of India and the production will be resumed after receiving a green signal from the respective authorities.

As of now, there is no information if this will affect the availability of some of the iPhones. The company recently started to manufacture devices like the iPhone XR and the iPhone 7, which resulted in massive price cuts.

Why Made In India iPhones Are Essential?

A lot of iPhone models, including the iPhone 11 series are currently manufactured/assembled in India. As of now, the government of India levies heavy taxes on imported smartphones and the locally manufactured smartphones not only get a tax cut but there are additional subsidies for the brand as well.

The made in India program has made some of the iPhones, especially the iPhone XR much affordable, which received a massive price cut of almost Rs. 15,000 within a year. Similarly, it also creates a lot of job opportunities in the Indian market, which again helps to boost the economy.

India is one of the biggest countries in the world in terms of population is currently under a mandatory 21 days curfew to prevent the spread of pandemic COVID-19. As of now, there is no known cure for this virus infection and the only way to contain it is by staying indoors. A lot of business has been facing the heat due to this and Apple's India manufacturing plant is one of them.

