Apple iPhone X could be made in India from July 2019 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Apple iPhone X to be assembled at the Chennai facility of Foxconn.

Recently, Apple confirmed local manufacturing of its 2016 model - iPhone 7 in India. Following the same, there were reports that the company has stated trial runs for the local production of iPhone X in the country. Now, a recent report claims that the iPhone X will be made locally in India starting from July this year.

Albeit the rapid growth in the smartphone market all over the world, Apple has been facing declining shares. Eventually, it looks like the company has turned to India to make the country its manufacturing hub. It aims to export iPhones to other global markets from here.

Currently, the Cupertino tech giant assembles iPhone SE, iPhone 6S and iPhone 7 locally in India. For this, the company has partnered with contract manufacturer Wistron. However, a fresh report suggests that the iPhone X will be assembled in India by Foxconn.

Apple iPhone X to be made in India

As per a report by The Economic Times citing an official aware of the company's plans, Foxconn will start with the assembly of iPhone X in its Chennai plant. The plan is to step up production capacity and bring the change to the higher models in the future.

Apple's journey of local manufacturing

Apple started the local manufacturing in India with the iPhone SE in 2017. It used the Wistron facility in Bengaluru for the same. Later, it started with the local assembly of iPhone 6S and iPhone 7 in the country. This gave a boost to the Make in India initiative. Now, the recent report regarding the local assembly of the iPhone X suggests that the Wistron facility will stick to the assembly of older devices while the Foxconn facility will handle newer models.

However, we cannot expect any price cut due to the local assembly of the smartphone. It is expected that Apple will look for a sustained increase in the manufacturing process depending on the government's incentive.