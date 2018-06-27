Made in India: Apple started local production of iPhone 6s in India

Import tariffs play a very important role in making the Apple iPhones expensive in the Indian market, but the company has come up with an initiative and started the commercial production of the iPhone 6s in India at Bengaluru with its Taiwan-based contract manufacturer Wistron which also makes the iPhone SE models in India.

However, Apple still needs to import the iPhone 6s units for a while in India until the capacity will meet the demand. The "made in India" units will soon hit the Indian store, but unfortunately, there are no plans for price cut so far.

"The Cupertino-based maker of iPhones and Mac computers already makes iPhone SE since last May at the Wistron facility, which will now produce two iPhone models locally. Apple was undertaking trial production for the second iPhone model in the 6 series since April and chose iPhone 6s due to its sales potential," economic times quoted an executive as saying.

It's been reported that Apple is looking to include more models to the restore of locally produced iPhones, and it seems that the trial production is going to start soon. The previous trials stated in April which covered the production of the iPhone 6 and 6s which has contributed 33 percent of total iPhone sales in India.

Earlier we have reported that the local production will cut the price by 5-7 percent. The price cut will make it more competitive with the Chinese smartphone company's like OnePlus and also some premium models of Samsung.

The one-third of total sales of iPhones in India in 2017 was contributed by the iPhone 6 series, whereas less than 15 percent was generated from the iPhone SE, which is the only iPhone model assembling locally in the Wistron plan till now.

Just to recall, the iPhone 6s comes 4.7-inch display, the 6s Plus variant flaunts a 5.5-inch display! Besides most of the specifications are same including the hardware, camera, and software! Apple has introduced the 3D Touch technology with this device! Meanwhile, both the smartphones come powered by an A9 processor, M9 motion processor.

On the imaging factor, this iPhone 6s flaunts a 12MP rear camera, 5MP front snapper with the ability to support 4K video recording. Moreover, the 16GB has been scrapped, since the launch of the smartphone with 32GB and 128GB models.

Source