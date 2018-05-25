Apple iPhone SE 2 rumors roundup: specs, pricing, and launch date

Everyone doesn't like a 6.5-inch big display phone. There are many people who still prefer small and handy smartphones. If you also prefer a small and cheaper smartphone. Then this is a good news for you. Its been reported that the 4in iPhone SE 2 is going to launch in 2018.

There are many rumors which have indicated that the iPhone SE will be launched in early 2018, but that doesn't turn to be true. The latest report, by the Japanese blog Macotakara, has claimed a May 2018 launch - the site bases this on a conversation with a case maker who is apparently in the know.

There are possibilities to see the iPhone SE2 at the upcoming Apple's WWDC event which will take place in June. According to French site Consomac, the company has just registered a bunch of new smartphone models with EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission).

As per the report, EEC database has been added with model numbers A1920, A1921, A1984, A2097, A2098, A2099, A2101, A2103, A2104, A2105 and A2106. Moreover, none of these is applied to currently available iPhones. They are listed as devices running iOS 11.

A report from Chinese website has also suggested that the iPhone SE 2 with 4.2-inch display will launch at WWDC. The reasons behind the reports were Apple hasn't introduced an iPhone at WWDC since June 2010 so this must be a great opportunity for Apple to launch an iPhone.

Moreover, Apple is said to be working on three new full-screen phones, which is said to be launch in September - one of which is rumoured to be a lower-cost option, which indicates that this cheaper model might be the iPhone SE.

Some reports suggest that the new SE handset might not be available everywhere.

According to the Economic Daily, a Chinese-language site, Cupertino tech-giant Apple is working on a low-end iPhone with the codenamed Hangzhou. The lower-priced model will be launched to seize the low-end market in China and India.

Currently, the older iPhone SE is available in 32GB and 128GB versions. In the UK the 32GB model is priced at £379 and 128GB is £479. However, there are no rumors about the perfect pricing of the smartphone unit.

