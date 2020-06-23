Apple Translate App Announced With 11 Languages; Better Than Google Translate? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple WWDC 2020 gave us a plethora of updates coming to the Apple ecosystem. Among the numerous announcements, the new Apple Translate app was also unveiled that will rollout with the iOS 14 update and will work offline. Just like Google Translate, the new Translate app will show side-by-side translations of two languages.

Apple Translate App Features

Apple has included a couple of interesting features for the new Translate app. Presently, it comes with support for 11 languages, including Arabic, Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish. The app is also compatible to use in landscape mode.

"Advanced on-device intelligence lets you translate your voice from one language to another. The app detects your language and provides the translated text and audio in the target language," Apple announced during the launch.

There is also an offline mode for voice and text translations, which should be handy in expected situations during travel. Further, there's in-app microphone access for automatic language detection, which is termed as 'Conversation' mode. The feature works for downloaded languages, even without an internet connection.

Moreover, the Translate app gives users the option to view their history, save translated phrases for easy access. It can be found under the 'favorites' tab in the app. Apple has also included a dictionary, allowing users to access the meaning of words easily.

The Translate app by Apple comes preloaded with iOS 14, which is expected to rollout later this year. At the same time, iPad users can translate entire web pages in Safari with the updated iPadOS. But this feature is still limited to the US and Canada.

Apple Translate Vs Google Translate

It seems like the new Translate app by Apple is ready to take on Google Translate. The new update brings in enhancements to Siri as well, which now supports over 65 language pairs. This means that users in India can translate English into Korean with Siri.

At the same time, one should note that Google Translate is much more advanced and Apple is only beginning now. With 11 languages in hand, Apple still has a long way to go to be on par with Google Translate app. Nevertheless, this is a beginning, making translation easier for Apple users. Siri and the Translate app will likely get support for more languages with future updates.

Best Mobiles in India