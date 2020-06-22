WWDC 2020: What To Expect, Keynote Live Stream And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Apple is geared up to host the WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) today. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual event will be hosted online this year and anyone can watch what's happening via the Apple website or the official YouTube channel. It is a five-day event and will go on until June 26.

WWDC 2020 Live Stream

The WWDC 2020 keynote session is all set to debut at 10 AM PDT (10:30 PM IST). The online event will be live streamed for its fans via the Apple website and YouTube channel for developers and fans can watch the event online. Apart from this, users can also watch the keynote session live from the Apple Developer and app. Even the Events app on Apple TV can be used for the purpose.

Notably, only the keynote speech will be live streamed via YouTube and the other sessions of the WWDC 2020 will be live streamed via the Apple Developer site and app. The other session, "Platforms State of the Union" will be live streamed at 2 PM PDT today (2:30 AM IST tomorrow). Also, there are over 100 engineering sessions that will be hosted from June 23 to June 26. The videos will be posted each day at 10 AM PDT (10:30 PM IST).

WWDC 2020: What To Expect

Usually, Apple showcases the upcoming software developments at the WWDC event. In the past few years, it has been unveiling new devices such as HomePod and Mac Pro as well. At the WWDC 2020, the company is expected to launch the new iMac desktop speculated to arrive with T2 co-processor and AMD Navi GPU.

When it comes to the software-related announcements, Apple is expected to launch new iterations of iOS, watchOS, iPad OS, macOS, and tvOS at the annual conference. One of the recent reports hinted that the iOS version that will power iPhone and iPod touch could be called iPhoneOS. As it is the next-generation model, the iPhoneOS 14 or iOS 14 is believed to arrive with new AR features and an AR app dubbed Gobi.

Even the iPadOS 14 is believed to arrive with AR capabilities and both iPhones and iPads are said to get the support for Apple AirTags, which might debut later this year. Besides these, watchOS 7, the next iteration is expected to get parental controls.

Best Mobiles in India