Beware Of ‘The Kashmir Files’ WhatsApp Scam: Here’s How It Works

Of late, the 'The Kashmir Files' movie is being talked about a lot by almost everyone. The cybercriminals have also grabbed the opportunity to dupe innocent and unsuspecting users with the movie's name. Given that WhatsApp users are easy targets for these hackers, they are targeting them with the name of the popular movie.

A new scam has been detected by officials wherein users are found to have received fake links claiming to provide the popular Kashmir Flies movie for free to download. When users click on this link to download the movie, their smartphone becomes vulnerable to malware and is susceptible to further attacks.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh warned mobile users about WhatsApp fraud that is related to 'The Kashmir Files' movie. Furthermore, he asked users not to click on any links that they have received on WhatsApp related to the film unless its authenticity is not verified.

As per the official, there are complaints from some users related to this fraud that has been lodged in the capital of India. If you are not clear about this scam, here is how the 'The Kashmir Files' WhatsApp scam actually works.

How 'The Kashmir Files' WhatsApp Scam Works?

The fraudsters will first send a malicious link to the victims on WhatsApp. This link will be sent alongside a message stating that users can download 'The Kashmir Files' movie for free by just clicking on this link. Once they visit the link, malware will be injected into their smartphones. Reportedly, this malware is claimed to hack their smartphone and make it possible for cybercriminals to steal the bank details of the users.

Furthermore, the advice from the official suggests that smartphone users should not click on malicious links they have received from unknown sources on WhatsApp or other social media platforms. There can be situations in which a smartphone user will not know that their device has been hacked remotely. The affected users will know that their bank accounts have been impacted only after their account is empty.

Besides the 'The Kashmir Files' WhatsApp scam, there are other such scams and we have already come up with several such complaints from affected users.

