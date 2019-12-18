WhatsApp Bug Could Crash The App By Affecting Group Messages: Here’s How To Stay Safe News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Malicious bugs, security lapses often attack apps that are most commonly used. WhatsApp could be potentially under threat with a critical vulnerability that could affect its 1.5 billion active users. According to a report by cybersecurity company Check Point Research, a recently discovered security lapse allows hackers to block WhatsApp and prevent users from using the app.

WhatsApp Bug Found

WhatsApp had recently released an update that said to fix some serious security flaws that had earlier crashed the app for many users. But now, researchers have discovered a critical vulnerability that allows hackers to send malicious messages to a group chat and even block the app for all group members.

The vulnerability was found while inspecting the communications between WhatsApp and WhatsApp Web. When a member of the group sends a message, the app examines the participant parameter to identify who sent the message. But now, Check Point found that the parameter could be manipulated.

What's worse, hackers could create a destructive loop within the app for group chats. It can modify specific message parameters and further create an unstoppable bug that strikes all members of the group. To use the app again, users will need to uninstall the app and reinstall it again. Users will need to delete the infected group, which means they could lose the messages and shared files.

How To Protect Yourself?

Both Android and iOS users will need to upgrade to the latest version of the app to steer clear of the vulnerability. For Android users, the latest WhatsApp version is 2.19.362 and version 2.19.121 for iOS users. Once updated, the security patch incorporates the new controls to prevent people from adding to unwanted groups.

Oded Vanunu, the head of product vulnerability research at Check Point advised that it is "essential that users update WhatsApp to the latest version available in order to protect themselves against a possible attack of this type." He further added "obtaining access to the application to prevent its use and eliminating valuable information from chat groups is a very attractive asset for cybercriminals" so it's best to stay safe.

