Beware! You Are Being Spied If You Use ToTok App

Don't worry, we are not recommending you to install the popular short video app Tiktok. Instead, we are requesting to uninstall a similarly named app called ToTok, which has been reported to be a tool used by the government for surveillance that made to look like a chatting app that can offer free internet calling service.

As of now, there are more than a million active ToTok users across the globe and the NYTimes confirms that it is an app by the government of the United Arab Emirates, created to spy on its users. In fact, the report suggests that the app tracks every movement, conversation, and multi-media files on the phone in which the app has been installed.

This information has come directly to the New York Times investigation from American officials that work with the classified intelligence assessment. As of now, the app is available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store for free of cost, and those who will install the app will have to pay the cost with their private information. At the time of publishing this story, the app was taken down from both platforms.

ToTok app is developed by Breej Holding, a company that has close relation with DarkMatter, which is an Abu Dhabi-based cyber-intelligence and hacking firm where people like former National Security Agency employees and Emirati intelligence officials work. DarkMatter is currently under the FBI radar for possible cases of cybercrime.

As of now, the app has gained traction in North America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. And, most of the users are from Emirates. As a matter of fact, ToTok became the most downloaded social media app in a week, in the USA.

Already Using ToTok?

If you are already using ToTok, then try to de-activate your profile before deleting the app. This makes sure that at least some of the data stored might get erased from the database.

If you haven't downloaded the app yet? Then, stay that way and share this news with as many people as possible.

