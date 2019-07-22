ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TikTok To Set up International Data Centre In India

    By
    |

    TikTok , a social media app that took the Indian online space by storm, might soon have its own data centre in the country. The news was shared by ByteDance, the China-based parent company that owns the TikTok, to Business Standard. ByteDance is the same internet company that also owns Helo, another social-networking platform. The decision to open data centres in India is in line with the Government of India's focus on data localization of such applications that store huge chunks of digital data of Indian citizens.

    TikTok To Set up International Data Centre In India

     

    The Business Standard report also mentions that the company has set an internal target of 6-18 months to set up its first data centre in India. Until now, the data of Indian users was stored at third-party data centres in the US and Singapore. We are also awaiting answers from TikTok to have better clarity on the on-going matter.

    Notably, TikTok and Helo application were recently issued a notice by the Centre and were asked to reply to a few set of questions regarding the alleged misuse of their platforms for "anti-national activities" in India. Both applications even faced a ban in some parts of the country. The Government of India asked 21 questions in the recently issued notice to TikTok. The notice was issued after RSS affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch filed a complaint which states that TikTok is being used by people to spread anti-national messages and hate speeches.

    Notably, TikTok is also being criticized widely for its borderline sexual content. The Madras High Court recently suggests a ban on TikTok, saying the app "encourages pornography". TikTok was quick to respond on the comment and took action by denying users below 13 years to login and create an account on the platform.

    Recently merged with Musical.ly, TikTok has witnessed an explosive growth in India. The application is hugely popular in India with over 120 million active users. The short-video creation platform recently crossed 1 billion downloads on Android and iOS platforms.

     

    We would like to understand your opinion on the use of short-video creation platforms like TikTok and the content offered by them. Should the app-developers be considered responsible? Or is it the users who own the right to create the content? Let us know in the comments.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Monday, July 22, 2019, 13:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 22, 2019
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue