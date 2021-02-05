Just In
BookMyShow Launches Video-On-Demand Streaming Platform; Offering Content On Rent
Despite several OTT players operating in the country, a new company is trying its hands in the same segment. Yes, you read that right as BookMyShow, a platform used for booking movies or event tickets has announced the launch of the Video-on-Demand platform. This is the first time that the company is offering content via a new platform. Notably, the BookMyShow is providing 72,000+ hours of content, 600 movies. Besides, the newly launched platform is offering multiple premieres every Friday.
BookMyShow Stream Premieres: Details
Under this streaming app, users are allowed to watch, buy, and rent content. Also, the company is offering 22,000 hours of exclusive content to its customers. Besides, users will another option to watch premieres on the streaming app. In addition, the streaming app will offer its users to choose the content in different categories.
The newly launched video streaming will available in HD at different prices like if someone wants to rent the Wonder Women 1984, then that user has to pay Rs. 549 and if anyone wants to buy, then that users have to pay Rs. 799.
"It empowers users to pay only for the content that they watch - a prevalent trend in other global cinema markets, as yet untapped at scale in India," said Ashish Saksena, COO - Cinemas, BookMyShow. BookMyShow streaming service is providing Premieres like all exclusives of World Cinema, Festival Favorites, and Missed in Theatres. Notably, the BookMyShow mobile app will be available on Android, Fire TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and Fire Stick. Additionally, users are allowed to access offline viewing, casting, and downloads.
This is quite a unique platform as other leading apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot Select, SonyLiv, and more have launched plans on a monthly or annual basis. On the other hand, BookMyShow Stream is charging users for the particular content they want to watch or see.
