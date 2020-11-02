BSNL Introduces BOSS Portal For Broadband Users: Here's How To Use News oi-Priyanka Dua

After launching IPTV services in the country, BSNL has launched new facilities for its FTTH and broadband customers. The state-run telecom operator BSNL has announced the launch of a new web portal- BOSS, which will allow users to buy devices, services bundled products, and its plans.

The company has already completed its 20 years in the country and several offers under its customer delight month, including new Bharat Fiber FTHH plans, free data usage, upgrading the plans, and now it is planning to launch or bring the BOSS portal.

What BOSS Portal Exactly Is?

Notably, the BOSS means Bundle Offer System Simplified, which will act as one portal that will offer broadband, FTTH, and landline. The portal will allow users to buy devices, bundled products, and annual plans.

How You Use The BOSS Portal?

Step 1: You need to visit the portal first and see the devices and other offers available.

Step 2: You can select the product, device, plan, landline, broadband, and FTTH plans.

Step 3: Once it is done and the payment received the company will ship the devices via its designated courier partner.

BOSS Portal Available For Limited Users

The new portal is initially launched on the existing Google Bundle Offer, Nest Hub, and Nest Mini. Furthermore, the company allows BSNL FTTH users can buy Google Nest Mini, annual plans, and other smart devices at reduced prices.

Additionally, the company will launch all upcoming devices and plans on the BOSS portal. Apart from devices and plans, the company is likely to make important announcements on the portal. However, the URL of the portal has not been announced by the company yet. Meanwhile, the Department of Telecommunication said that BSNL is deliberately delaying the 4G services in the country. Notably, BSNL is the only operator that offers 2G and 3G networks in the country.

