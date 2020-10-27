BSNL Revises Broadband Plans In Chandigarh, Haryana, Rajasthan, And More News oi-Priyanka Dua

To give more benefits to its customers, BSNL has revised its Bharat Fibre plans. The company has revised its plans in multiple cities in the country. The development comes soon after the company announced that it completed 20 years of its services. In fact, the company has announced several offers under its customer delight month.

List Of All BSNL Revised Plans

As per the company's website, the company has revised its plans in nine circles, including Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and Punjab. In fact, these plans are now live in Uttar Pradesh East, Uttar Pradesh West, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan.

Under these revamping of plans, the company is offering 50 Mbps speed under Rs. 500 per month. It includes 100GB CUL plan at Rs. 499. This plan is also offering 100GB data for one month. This plan also comes with a 2 Mbps FUP speed. Earlier, this plan used to offer only 20 Mbps speed.

Besides, the company has announced that plans between Rs. 650 and Rs. 799 are now offering 100 Mbps speed. These plans are also offering 500GB data and it is restricted at 5 Mbps once the data ends. Similarly, the company has revised plans between Rs. 800 and Rs. 999 per month. These plans are providing 600GB data per month along with 100 Mbps speed, whereas plans between Rs. 800 and Rs. 999 is also offering 600GB data at 50 Mbps speed, however, the FUP limit has been increased to 10 Mbps against 2 Mbps.

Furthermore, the state-run telecom operator BSNL has revamped plans between Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 1,499. These plans now ship data up to 3300GB with 200 Mbps speed. Earlier, these plans used to offer 15 Mbps speed. Notably, the company has revised plans in all nine circles and is already listed on the company's website.

