BSNL Revises Rs. 135 Prepaid Voucher; Offering 1440 Minutes For Calling News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL is known for offering special services to its prepaid and broadband subscribers. The company is revising its plans on a daily basis and offering special services to its customers. Similarly, the company has revised its offerings on Rs. 135 prepaid vouchers.

Apart from that, the company has increased the validity of this plan under its promotional festive offer and now it is valid for more than four days. The revised plan of Rs. 135 is now providing 1,440 minutes for calling on both the same and other networks. Earlier, this plan used to provide 300 minutes for calling.

Notably, the company is offering local and STD calling on the MTNL network in Delhi and Mumbai for 24 days. The development was shared by the company via its circular, reports Telecomtalk. The report said that extended validity is only limited to Tamil Nadu.

BSNL Increases The Validity of Prepaid Plans For The Festive Season

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has increased the validity of four plans that are priced at Rs. 147, Rs. 247, Rs. 699, and Rs. 1,999. These plans are valid until November 30, 2020, in the country. The first plan of Rs. 147 is now offering unlimited calling and 10GB data for 35 days. Earlier, this plan was available for 30 days only, whereas Rs. 247 plan is now offering benefits for 40 days against 30 days. It ships unlimited calling, 100 messages, and 3GB data per day.

The Rs. 699 is now providing 0.5GB data per day, 100 messages, and unlimited calling for 180 days instead of 160 days. On the other hand, Rs. 1,999 is offering 3GB data per day, BSNL tunes, Eros Entertainment for two months. However, this plan is valid for 425 days instead of 365 days.

Best Mobiles in India