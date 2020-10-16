BSNL Installs Base Transceiver Station In Sikkim And Bankar News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL has announced that it has installed a new base transceiver station (BTS) at the highest altitude in the Bankar and Sikkim. The company has shared this information via its official Twitter account. This development comes after the Department of Telecommunication has asked all government firms to use BSNL and MTNL connections.

Notably, the battalion of the army is situated at an altitude of 16,400 feet, which is the world's highest. "BSNL is proud of commissioning the BTS site at Bankar, Sikkim, the highest altitude post of the Indian Army. We are committed towards the nation & it's people," the company said.

It is also worth mentioning that Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited is serving telephone exchange in the highest altitude of Sikkim. The telephone exchange on Gnathang village is situated at 14,000 feet.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited Launches Extra Validity On Plans

Meanwhile, the company has announced the extra validity on the selected vouchers for the upcoming festivals, such as Navratri's, Dussehra, and Milad-un-Nabi. It includes Rs. 1,999 and Rs. 699 also. Furthermore, the company said that its Rs. 1,999 voucher is now available for 425 days instead of 365 days. This is a promotional offer and launched for the festive season.

Similarly, the company has shared that its voucher of Rs. 699 is now offering 180 days. Earlier, the plan used to offer benefits for only 160 days, while Rs. 247 voucher has been revised to 40 days as against 30 days, under the same offer. The BSNL plan of Rs. 147 voucher is valid for 35 days, instead of 30 days. This offer is already live and now it is valid until November 30, 2020. Besides, BSNL is planning to revise FTTH plans in all East, West, and North zones of the country.

