BSNL To Revise Existing FTTH Plans In India
BSNL is known for offering the best internet services in the country. In fact, it is one of the leading wired broadband players, however now the company is planning to revamp its existing Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) packs. The recent development comes soon after Airtel and Reliance Jio launched new internet plans.
The broadband plan is offering 50 broadband plans in North, South, and West Zones, whereas the East zone is offering 100 plans in these dedicated areas. Besides, the company has announced that it is offering 25 percent extra data on its prepaid vouchers that are valid for 30 days.
BSNL Offering More Data And Speed With Internet Plans
After the revision all broadband plans, which are priced under Rs. 500 are now offering 50 Mbps speed, including on 100GB CUL and 200GB CUL plans. Notably, the company is offering four plans in the North and South zone, 10 plans in the East Zone, and two plans in the West zone. Apart from offering more speed, the company has increased the fair usage policy limit up to 2 Mbps on these plans.
Besides, the company has revised plans above Rs. 500 to Rs. 650. These plans will also get 100 Mbps speed and FUP speed up to 2 Mbps. These plans are also available in the East and the West zone. Similarly, there are between Rs. 650 to Rs. 750, which will now receive 100 Mbps speed and FUP has also increased to 5 Mbps.
The state-run telecom operator is offering six plans in the North zone and eight plans in the East zone under Rs. 799. In addition, in the South zone, BSNL is providing seven packs between Rs. 651 to Rs. 799. Furthermore, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited also revised FTTH plans, which are priced between Rs. 800 to Rs. 999. These plans are now offering 100 Mbps speed and 10 Mbps speed after FUP.
