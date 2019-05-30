How To Get Cheaper Students Pack From YouTube Music News oi-Priyanka Dua The 'Student Plans' are currently available to full-time students from accredited colleges or universities in India

YouTube has introduced a new plan for students for YouTube Music Premium and YouTube Premium in India.

Under this new plan, all eligible college students will get discounted access to music, global originals, and movies -- all ad-free at just Rs. 59 for YouTube Music Premium and Rs. 79.

The 'Student Plans' are currently available to full-time students from accredited colleges or universities in India, the company said.

Furthermore, students can also enjoy YouTube Premium's ad-free experience across all of YouTube, which exclusively includes access to YouTube Originals.

To refresh Last month, YouTube launched YouTube Music and YouTube Premium subscription plans to help users get more from their YouTube experience - all with ad-free, background and offline access.

For the unaware, Google has launched its Youtube Music and YouTube Music in March this year.

YouTube Music is an ad-free version of the standard YouTube at just Rs. 99. It also allows you to play a YouTube music video in the background while you toggle between apps, write a text message or lock your phone while you're going for a run.

In fact, you get a YouTube Music Premium membership as part of your subscription each month. And if you use Google Play Music, you'll still be able to access all of your purchased music, uploads and playlists in Google Play Music just like always.

To extend the features of YouTube Music Premium beyond the music app, we're also introducing YouTube Premium, YouTube Premium includes ad-free, background and offline play across all of YouTube, as well as access to YouTube Originals including Cobra Kai, BTS: Burn The Stage. But because it includes our brand new YouTube Music service, the price will be ₹129 rupees for all new members.

In addition, Samsung Galaxy S10 users can enjoy 4 months of free, uninterrupted access to YouTube Premium, which includes access to YouTube Music.

According to a report by Nielsen report, Youtube is the country's top source for streaming app and (94 percent of the Indian online population surveyed listens to music), its links to film and video are exceptionally powerful.

Bollywood music and other Indian film music rank as the country's two most-preferred genres, which coincides with the fact respondents spend 21.6 percent of their listening time-consuming music videos.