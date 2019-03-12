YouTube Music & YouTube Premium now available in India: Everything you need to know Music oi-Vivek YouTube Music comes with freemium and premium package

YouTube Premium and YouTube Music are now officially available in India. The YouTube Premium is an ad-free version of the standard YouTube, which offers YouTube original shows and listening in the background feature whereas YouTube Music is a premium and a freemium music streaming service similar to Spotify.

Here is everything you need to know about YouTube Premium and YouTube Music streaming services. As a launch offer, YouTube is offering free 90 days (3 months) of YouTube Premium plan for free of cost. Similarly, Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, and the Galaxy S10e users will get free four months of YouTube Premium subscription for free of cost.

YouTube Premium

The YouTube Premium is available in India for a monthly subscription charge of Rs 129. Users who buy YouTube Premium are also entitled to enjoy YouTube Music (ad-free) as a complimentary service.

YouTube Premium does not require a separate app. Once the Premium subscription is activated, a user can experience ad-free un-interrupted YouTube consuming experience on the stock YouTube app.

With YouTube Premium, users can enjoy ad-free video streaming, play in the background, and YouTube Original shows (similar to Prime exclusive and Netflix Original shows). The YouTube Premium also offers to download (save online) more videos compared to the regular YouTube account.

YouTube Music

Download the YouTube Music app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to enjoy music streaming. There is an ad-supported version of YouTube Music for those who don't want to spend more.

Similarly, with the paid subscription users can download up to 100 songs, videos, and playlists.

Lyor Cohen, Global Head of Music, YouTube said

India is where the multi-lingual music scene thrives. It’s interesting to note how Indian artists have consistently claimed top spots over the last few months in the Global YouTube Top Artists chart. With YouTube Music, we are hoping to bring the best in global and Indian music to millions of fans across India, and give them an immersive music experience, with the magic of music on YouTube.

T.Jay Fowler, Director of Product Management, Music Products, YouTube said

We know that India loves watching music videos on YouTube — be it the vibrancy, choreography, stars, and glamour. Music from India has always been so much more than just the audio. Therefore for us, with the launch of YouTube Music, all the emphasis is on the familiar and to make every user experience richer as they start using the service. From recommended music videos, live performances, covers, to new videos — it’s all here, and only here.

