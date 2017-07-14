Check out the latest addition to Google Play Music; the New Release Radio

Discovering new music you love will be much easier now as Google Play Music has just introduced its latest feature called the New Release Radio.

As the name suggests, it will play newly released songs based on your personal tastes, so you can stay up to date with the freshest tunes. The station uses machine learning to select singles and album releases from the past two weeks based on your listening history and musical preferences. It's a really quick way to check out all-new music that's tailored just for you.

As part of Google's global partnership with Samsung, the search-giant gathered feedback on New Release Radio from Samsung users through an early access program. Apparently, the response has been great so the company now wants everyone to enjoy the New Release Radio.

Those who are not aware, Google had teamed up with South Korean smartphone manufacturer Samsung back in February 2017. Courtesy of that partnership, Google Play Music is now the default music player and music service on new Samsung phones and tablets globally.

Coming back to the New Release Radio, you can find this new feature throughout Google Play Music, or just by searching for "New Release Radio."

"The station is available to free radio listeners and subscribers globally and will be constantly updated with the latest new releases," stated Google in a blog post.

No so matter from where you belong, you will be able to listen to all your favorite recently released songs with the help of New Release Radio.