COVID Vaccine Slot Reservation To Get Easier With Third-Party App Support News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

The COVID-19 crisis isn't entirely over in India. The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic had brought the entire country to a standstill situation. The collapsing health care system across the states once again called for a lockdown emergency. While vaccines have been developed, the shortage in supplies is the biggest concern than ever.

It was a mandate for the Indian masses to register for the COVID-19 vaccination. And booking slots has also been necessary to get the does. The government earlier allowed registrations via Arogya Setu and Umang mobile applications only. However, going forward third-party apps available on Android and iOS devices can be used to reserve COVID-19 vaccine slots. Following are the details:

Can We Book COVID-19 Vaccine Slots Via Third Part Apps?

A fresh set of guidelines have been announced by the Indian government that will allow third-party developers to add the option to register and schedule for COVID-19 vaccination in their apps. The government has announced this update for the existing framework and the developers would be allowed to offer information on the available slots.

Also, users will be allowed to download vaccination certificates using third party apps in future. The updated APIs would let the developers facilitate these options (registration and scheduling vaccine appointment) from their end directly. The master database maintained for Co-Win will still handle all the changes.

Additionally, a distinct email address has been created for the developers to register for their private CoWIN APIs. The revised API guidelines would need to be addressed by the third-party developers and the registration of the private API's would also be a mandate.

Expected Apps To Support COVID Vaccine Registration And Appointment

The list of third-party apps that would support registration and scheduling the COVID-19 vaccine appointment is not revealed. However, apps like Paytm and HelthifyMe have the provision to show the available slots.

These two in addition to other health apps can be expected to help the masses with COVID-19 vaccinations in India. We can also expect other digital payment to offer this option.

This is a good move by the Indian government to simplify the vaccination process for the public. However, what needs to be addressed is the vaccination shortage in the country. While the revised API guidelines and other such plans are meant to be in favour of the masses, they are no good as long as there are low vaccine doses.

