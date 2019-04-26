ENGLISH

    Dish TV launches OTT platform 'Watcho', forays into original content

    Watcho also offers 1000+ hours of library content including movies and short films.

    By
    |

    Dish TV has launched its OTT platform called 'Watcho', which will focus on content- from original series, short films, on-the-go snackable video content and celebrity collaborations to infotainment videos.

    "Watcho, is an important step towards Dish TV India becoming a unique destination for entertainment in the country. With this, both our brands, DishTV and D2H have the advantage of being able to offer content through both traditional and streaming medium. We aim to reach over 10 million users in the first year itself," Anil Dua, ED and Group CEO, Dish TV India said.

    Watcho will offer over 20 shows with several hours of original engaging content in Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada. Watcho also offers 1000+ hours of library content including movies and short films.

    Subscribers can also enjoy their favorite TV shows and popular drama series through live or catch-up TV.

    It also focused on Short format storytelling apt for Digital consumption, with a content strategy focused on youth audience across India and not just Urban Millennials.

    Akash Tyagi, Head OTT, Dish TV India Limited, said, "Our original comedy series "Vote The Hell" in collaboration with popular Indian standup comedians, will explore the funny side of us Indians and how we plan to vote during elections. We are confident that the show will be immensely entertaining while delivering a strong message on the importance of voting wisely."

    Watcho will also provide a creative platform for creators to upload videos showcasing their talent, win rewards and stand a chance to feature in an exclusive original show.

    dish tv news trai
    Friday, April 26, 2019, 13:15 [IST]
