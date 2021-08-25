Disney+ Hotstar Introduces Manage Tool To Control Unwanted Devices News oi-Priyanka Dua

After launching new plans for its customers, Disney+ Hotstar has come up with new services where all users are allowed to manage the devices. The newly launched tool will enable users to control unwanted devices to watch the shows from their accounts.

Users can access the new feature in the menu option; however, to log out the unwanted device, users will require an OTP. For the unaware, Amazon Prime also offers similar facilities. However, the company has not made any changes in the screening as four devices are allowed to watch shows in 4K video quality. Besides, Superusers are allowed to watch videos, shows, and movies in HD.

Disney+ Hotstar New Plans: Check Details

The company has recently revised its plans in the country that will be valid from September 1, 2021. These newly launched plans are known as Mobile, Super, and Premium. These plans are priced at Rs. 499, Rs. 899, and Rs. 1,499. The Mobile plan Of Disney+ Hotstar of Rs. 499 is providing content benefits on one device along with stereo quality and 720p video quality.

At present, the basic pack of Disney+ Hotstar will cost you Rs. 399. This plan is known as the VIP pack, where users are allowed to watch the content only on mobile devices.

The Super plan of Disney+ Hotstar is priced at Rs. 899, where users are allowed to watch content on two devices at one time. This pack enables users to get Dolby 5.1 audio quality and 1080p video quality. The third plan is known Disney+ Hotstar Premium pack, which is priced at Rs. 1,499. This pack enables users to view content on four devices at one time.

Besides, users can view content in 4K video quality and Dolby 5.1 audio quality. However, there is a catch. If any extra device is linked to that, then the previous device will be removed automatically.

It is worth noting that the company will remove the old plans from its website on September 1, 2021. However, the plans of Disney+ Hotstar has become expensive than Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other leading content application.

