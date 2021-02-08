Just In
Disney+ Hotstar Introduces Upgrading Benefit; Offering Premium Plan By Paying Balance
The partnership between telecom operators and OTT players has helped both in terms of attracting new subscribers. That's the reason why both Airtel and Reliance Jio have joined hands with almost all OTT players, especially Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar. Now, Disney+ Hotstar is providing a Premium subscription by paying the remaining balance amount.
The company has not announced anything on the same front. But still, Airtel and Reliance Jio users that are using the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription users are allowed to upgrade to premium plans once they clear the remaining amount.
To get the Premium services, users have to tap on the upgrade option on their account. The upgrade option will allow users to get the Premium services, reports Only Tech. On the other hand, the company said "Coupons and promotional offers are not counted as direct purchases and therefore an upgrade is not possible. You will need to purchase Disney+ Hotstar Premium Plan afresh."
Airtel And Reliance Jio Plans That Are Offering Disney+ Hotstar App
Let's start with Airtel plans that offer Disney+ Hotstar. These packs are available at Rs. 401, Rs. 448, Rs. 599, and Rs. 2,698. These packs are offering a Disney+ Hotstar subscription, 30GB data, 2GB data per day, and 3GB data per day for 28 days, 56 days, and 365 days.
Similarly, Reliance Jio packs that are offering four packs. These plans are priced at Rs. 401, Rs. 598, Rs. 777, and Rs. 2,599. These packs are offering 90GB & Disney+ Hotstar, 112GB & Disney+ Hotstar, 131GB & Disney+ Hotstar, and 740GB & Disney+ Hotstar.
These packs are valid for 28 days, 56 days, 84 days, and 365 days. In addition, these packs are providing unlimited calling, 100 messages, and complimentary subscriptions to all Jio apps. It is worth noting that Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has not joined hands with Disney+ Hotstar.
